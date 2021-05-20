Sen. Tammy Baldwin touts Biden’s “American Jobs Plan”

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - When it comes to President Joe Biden’s “American Jobs Plan” Senator Tammy Baldwin says it will benefit all Americans especially people in Wisconsin.

The president’s plan calls for $2.3 trillion dollars in infrastructure spending. Aside from roads and bridges, the plan has a heavy focus on building high-speed broadband infrastructure.

During a one-on-one interview with the senator on Wednesday, she said she’s seen Wisconsinites slip through the cracks when it comes to a lack of quality broadband, especially during the pandemic.

Baldwin explained, “Whether it’s telehealth, connections for education during a pandemic, whether it’s the ability to market our products that our small businesses make to a global customer base; all of those things require access to high-speed broadband. And if you don’t have it you’re kind of being left out of the 21st century economy.”

Selling Biden’s plan will be tough in Washington, D.C. Many republicans say the price-tag is too steep. However, Baldwin said it’s something we need to do in order to stay competitive on the world stage.

“This is hopefully a once in a generation, once in a lifetime investment to get things back up to par, to get passing grades on our infrastructure rather than failing grades and to situate ourselves so we can lead the 21st century economy,” said Baldwin.

Wisconsin also faces deteriorating roads due to tough weather events. According to the White House, the “American Jobs Plan” also aims to undo decades of dis-investment of our roads, bridges, and water systems.

NewsChannel 7 reached out to Senator Ron Johnson’s office for comment but did not hear back.

