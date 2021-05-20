Advertisement

‘Safe room’ planned for Owen will be space for protection and school updates

By Jessica Mendoza
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Three Wisconsin communities are soon to have ‘community safe rooms’ meant to protect people from tornadoes and one of those cities is Owen.

Currently, in the event of a tornado warning, students at Owen-Withee schools take shelter in bathrooms and closets.

“We’ve got roughly 500 kids plus 75 staff in the building September 1 through June 1. In a situation like that we are very tight on where we can go for protection,” said Owen-Withee School District Administrator, Bob Hauts.

Hauts says with plans to break ground in July, the school and surrounding communities will now have a safe room for these scenarios.

“The dome itself is rated to withstand an F5 tornado,” Hauts said.

This dome, or safe room, is possible in part thanks to a 1.9 million dollar grant to the city of Owen, from FEMA.

“1.9 million dollars was the grant we applied for and got approved of a five million dollar project so we have about 40% of the building costs for our project through the FEMA grant and we just got final approval yesterday so we are excited to get started,” Hauts said.

Charles Milliren says as the Mayor of Owen, it’s been an ongoing concern to not have a space like this for people to access.

“If we get this we’ll have a storm shelter large enough for a lot of people,” the mayor said.

The new dome will not only be a safe room in case of emergencies. The city has planned out how to optimize this circular space

“We had a need for a multipurpose space, a cafeteria and kitchen so we partnered up with the city to develop a plan for a space we can use 99% of the time as a multi-purpose space and if needed can be a storm shelter,” Hauts said.

“It will be a gymnasium floor ... the drama will have a stage in the auditorium which they have never had before,” Milliren said.

Hauts says the goal is to have major portions of the construction complete by the end of summer 2022.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents charged with child's death
UPDATE: Mother arrested, father charged in death of 1-year-old Lincoln County boy
Amber Boyd appears in court for initial appearance on child neglect resulting in death charges
DA: Woman charged in fatal child-neglect case was fleeing area prior to arrest
Wausau man charged with church vandalism
Man charged with vandalizing downtown Wausau church
Frontier Communications
Wisconsin, FTC sues Frontier for delivering internet that’s too slow
New data is painting a picture of the COVID-19 patients Aspirus is seeing system-wide. Photo...
New data shows Aspirus treating mostly unvaccinated, younger COVID-19 patients

Latest News

Image of a bright orange road work ahead sign against a blue sky with light clouds
Bridge inspections, maintenance scheduled next week in Marathon, Lincoln counties
D.C. Everest hires Koleman Schilling as its head girls basketball coach
D.C. Everest hires Koleman Schilling as its head girls basketball coach
Mask Contest Winner Plants Tree 5/20/2021
Mask Contest Winner Plants Tree 5/20/2021
Live Performances Back at WRCT 5/20/2021
Live Performances Back at WRCT 5/20/2021
The show must go on, the Wisconsin Rapids Community Theater (WRCT) is having their first live...
Live performances back at Wisconsin Rapids Community Theatre