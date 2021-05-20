Plover holds listening session to own chickens on residential property

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - On Wednesday, Plover residents argued their case in front of the Village council for owning chickens in a residential area. Some residents wore shirts that read “Plover loves chickens” to show support for their cause. Some of the residents owned chickens in past years, but had to get rid of the birds when they learned about the removal ordinance.

“We rehomed them to a farm in Weyauwega, we had a week to do it. My kids were really upset about it and they all cried when we gave them away because they were their pets,” Plover resident Alex Hoeft said.

Alex and other community members spoke to the council about the upside of having chickens. They argued the pro’s heavily outweighed the cons.

“First and foremost it’s the eggs. The eggs that are bought in stores those chickens are subjected to any number of cruel things to begin with. You can throw your chickens in your garden in the fall and they will weed out your whole garden for you, they’ll eat all the bugs,” Hoeft said.

A few people in attendance argued that having chickens could be bad for the community, especially when you have to create regulations.

“We have limited resources our taxes are high to begin with, we don’t want resources pulled for that,” one resident said.

This issue is something that has been brought up before and failed. The Plover village board knows how badly people want this to pass, but needs to make sure it’s the right move for the community.

“Somehow someone has to police it, somehow it’s got to be looked after, what happens to the coops after their done, how to they heat them in the winter, how do they keep the food protected. So there’s a lot of questions yet,” Plover village President Tom Davies said.

The council will look at the facts presented on the chickens issue. The next vote will come from a smaller village committee first, likely on June 14.

