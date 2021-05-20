Merrill School District ends mask mandate

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Merrill School Board voted to end the district-wide mask mandate Wednesday night-- about five weeks earlier than its initial plan. The school year ends next week. Although summer school begins June 7.

The MAPS Board of Education voted to eliminate the mask requirement effectively immediately. Staff and students that prefer to wear a mask may still do so.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.