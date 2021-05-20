Advertisement

Masks no longer required in state buildings beginning June 1

(WALB)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - New guidance from Gov. Tony Evers’ administration says people vaccinated for COVID-19 will no longer be required to wear masks in the state Capitol and most other state facilities beginning on June 1.

The updated guidance for state government follows advice from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that those who are fully vaccinated can go without masks and can forgo social distancing for most indoor and outdoor activities.

The new state recommendations say all unvaccinated individuals, including both state employees and members of the public, should continue to wear face coverings while in state facilities.

