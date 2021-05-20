Advertisement

Hiker found alive after being missing for 5 days

Published: May. 20, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) - Rebecca Latta felt relief and gratitude when a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department rescue helicopter spotted her brother deep down in a canyon after he had been missing for five days.

“We didn’t know for days. Not knowing is so hard,” said Latta.

The search efforts began Saturday night after George Null, 58, went for a day hike in the Mount Waterman area and never returned. For days, volunteers and authorities scoured the terrain on the ground.

During an aerial search Wednesday in Bear Canyon, the airship spotted Null waving at them near a creek, in a very remote and rugged part of the Angeles National Forest.

He was soon hoisted into the helicopter.

“The area he was located was about 2,500 feet. The mountaintop he came off of in order to get there is at approximately 8,000 feet. So, over several days, he’s made a lot of progress downstream,” said Sgt. John Gilbert.

“He gave me a huge hug. I think he’s so exhausted that I really think he doesn’t have a lot of words right now and he’s a little bit delirious after five days of wandering around in the forest,” Latta said.

Latta said her brother is an Eagle Scout and experienced hiker, but he told her he got disoriented in an area where authorities say a lot of the trails are burned out from the Bobcat Fire.

“Since then, the Forestry Service has closed these areas and recommended hikers don’t go in them so nature can heal, as well as the trails can be fixed and the signs can be repainted,” said Gilbert.

“I don’t know if he didn’t have a compass or he wasn’t using it, I’m not sure,” Latta said. “A really wonderful thing to be able to reunite with him and have that opportunity to see him again.”

Copyright 2021 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents charged with child's death
UPDATE: Mother arrested, father charged in death of 1-year-old Lincoln County boy
Amber Boyd appears in court for initial appearance on child neglect resulting in death charges
DA: Woman charged in fatal child-neglect case was fleeing area prior to arrest
Wausau man charged with church vandalism
Man charged with vandalizing downtown Wausau church
Frontier Communications
Wisconsin, FTC sues Frontier for delivering internet that’s too slow
New data is painting a picture of the COVID-19 patients Aspirus is seeing system-wide. Photo...
New data shows Aspirus treating mostly unvaccinated, younger COVID-19 patients

Latest News

Image of a bright orange road work ahead sign against a blue sky with light clouds
Bridge inspections, maintenance scheduled next week in Marathon, Lincoln counties
Palestinian children wave green Hamas and their national flags as they stand on the rubble of a...
Palestinians claim victory as Gaza truce faces early test
In this April 19, 2021, file photo, a restaurant staff member, center, stands in the middle of...
As Olympics loom, Japan health care in turmoil
Palestinian kids look at a destroyed car after it was hit in an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza...
Israel, Hamas agree to cease-fire to end bloody 11-day war
In this Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, file photo, Apple CEO Tim Cook is photographed at the World...
Apple brings CEO Tim Cook to court in defense of app store