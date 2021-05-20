Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Times of showers & storms

Off and on showers with a chance of a storm today. Some storms could be strong tonight and on Friday.
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It will be a good idea to keep the umbrella and rain jacket handy for the next few days. Lots of clouds and humid today with times of showers and a chance of a storm. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

A few storms in the western parts of the area could produce gusty winds, hail, and downpours.
The next wave of showers or storms will roll across the area tonight, especially west of Highway 51 and I-39 corridor. A few storms could be strong. Lows in the mid 60s.

Storms producing gusty winds, hail, and downpours on Friday.
More wet weather at times on Friday.
Considerable cloudiness and muggy with scattered showers and storms possible as the day goes along. Once again there may be some strong with gusty winds, hail, and a risk of downpours. Highs in the mid 70s. Warmer this weekend with some sun on Saturday. A chance of an afternoon shower or storm in the afternoon to the evening hours. High in the mid 80s. Sunday is variably cloudy with afternoon showers and storms expected. Some storms on Sunday might be on the strong to severe side. Highs in the low 80s.

Times of showers/storms, warm, and humid this weekend.
The new work week continues with humid and warm conditions. Partly cloudy on Monday with afternoon storms possible. High in the mid 80s. A mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday with showers and storms likely. High in the upper 70s. Turning less humid on Wednesday with a fair amount of sunshine. High in the low 70s. Partly cloudy on Thursday with afternoon readings peaking in the low to mid 70s.

