D.C. Everest hires Koleman Schilling as its head girls basketball coach

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - D.C. Everest High School announced that it has hired Koleman Schilling as its new head girls basketball coach.

“Compete, get better each and every day,” said Schilling. “You know, we’ve got a great group of girls coming in, coming back. You know, just take the program as far as you can go. Play hard, work hard, be a great teammate, be a great student-athlete. Take care of the grades, the academic side of things. The rest will take care of itself, honestly, it just will. I’m ready, the summer league’s coming up, open gym, weight lifting. I’m ready for it now. It’s something that I’m passionate about.”

Schilling takes over for Matt Bullis who stepped down at the beginning of March.

“We’re very excited to have Koleman assume the head coach role of the girls basketball program,” said James Sekel, DCE director of athletics. “Our players will benefit from his experience with collegiate basketball and his familiarity with our DCE program.”

The Marathon native is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse where he served as a student assistant coach for the women’s basketball team from 2015-2017.

He eventually moved back home to take over as an assistant women’s basketball coach at UW-Stevens Point at Wausau in 2017.

Schilling has been a teaching assistant at D.C. Everest since August of 2019.

