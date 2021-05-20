Advertisement

Biden signs bill to counter spike in anti-Asian hate crime

By Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday signed legislation to curtail a dramatic rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders and expressed pride that lawmakers who seem to agree on little else came together against hate and racism.

Biden lavished praise on Democrats and Republicans for approving the bill by lopsided margins and sending it to the White House for his signature. Several dozen lawmakers attended the bill signing ceremony, one of the largest groups to visit the Biden White House during the pandemic.

The House approved the bill 364-62 this week, following the Senate’s 94-1 vote in April.

Biden, who stressed his wish to help unite the country as he campaigned for office, said during the East Room event that fighting hate and racism should bring people together.

“I’m proud today of the United States,” he said.

The new law will expedite Justice Department reviews of hate crimes by putting an official in charge of the effort. Federal grants will be available to help local law enforcement agencies improve their investigation, identification and reporting of bias-driven incidents, which often go underreported.

Some activists opposed the legislation’s reliance on law enforcement.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who is Black and Indian, discussed reports of stabbings, shootings and other attacks against Asian American and Pacific Islander individuals and their businesses since the start of the pandemic a little over a year ago.

Harris said such incidents had increased six-fold during that time.

She said that while the new law brings the U.S. closer to stopping hate, “the work to address injustice, wherever it exists, remains the work ahead.”

The bill-signing scene was reminiscent of pre-pandemic times, and the bill itself marked a fleeting moment of bipartisanship in a Congress that has struggled all year to overcome partisan gridlock over issues ranging from COVID-19 aid to the definition of “infrastructure.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and more than 60 guests from Congress, the Justice Department, and advocacy groups, along with White House aides, mingled freely and barefaced due to new public health guidance that people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can stop wearing face masks while indoors with other fully vaccinated people.

Maine Sen. Susan Collins was the only Republican lawmaker seen in the audience.

At the end of the program, lawmakers who led the effort to get the bill passed surrounded Biden as he sat at a desk and signed it into law.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents charged with child's death
UPDATE: Mother arrested, father charged in death of 1-year-old Lincoln County boy
Amber Boyd appears in court for initial appearance on child neglect resulting in death charges
DA: Woman charged in fatal child-neglect case was fleeing area prior to arrest
Wausau man charged with church vandalism
Man charged with vandalizing downtown Wausau church
Frontier Communications
Wisconsin, FTC sues Frontier for delivering internet that’s too slow
New data is painting a picture of the COVID-19 patients Aspirus is seeing system-wide. Photo...
New data shows Aspirus treating mostly unvaccinated, younger COVID-19 patients

Latest News

Image of a bright orange road work ahead sign against a blue sky with light clouds
Bridge inspections, maintenance scheduled next week in Marathon, Lincoln counties
Palestinian children wave green Hamas and their national flags as they stand on the rubble of a...
Palestinians claim victory as Gaza truce faces early test
In this April 19, 2021, file photo, a restaurant staff member, center, stands in the middle of...
As Olympics loom, Japan health care in turmoil
Palestinian kids look at a destroyed car after it was hit in an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza...
Israel, Hamas agree to cease-fire to end bloody 11-day war
In this Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, file photo, Apple CEO Tim Cook is photographed at the World...
Apple brings CEO Tim Cook to court in defense of app store