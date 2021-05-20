American Legion honors member with banners on Grand Avenue in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Just in time for their planned parade on Memorial Day, the American Legion is decorating Wausau with the faces of American veterans.

“We have 40 banners on Grand Avenue, starting at Thomas Street and going all the way down to Lakeview Drive. And those 40 are honored based upon the family’s participation or their own to give visual recognition to the service that these people have provided to America,” said First Vice Commander Bob Weller.

Family members were able to nominate loved ones to be represented on a banner, or veterans could nominate themselves.

“A lot of the people on the Avenue today are self-nominated and they are proud of their service,” Weller said.

The veterans represented come from all age groups. The only requirement is that they were honorably discharged.

“We see a span from World War II all the way up to today,” Weller said.

Among the honored are the men Post 10 is named for. These are Frank Talbot Montgomery, Donald Plant and Dick, Jay, Bob and Lauren Dudley. Jerome Sudut, the only person in from Marathon County to receive the Congressional Medal of Honor is also part of the display.

Weller said it was a proud moment to see the banners lining Grand Avenue. They are alternated with American and POW flags.

“To see the different names and the amount of color that it added to the Avenue, and I think it’s going to be a great contribution to this community for a long time to come.”

