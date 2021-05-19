WSAW Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 56: Jordan Zimmermann’s Central Wisconsin Roots Part 1

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Jordan Zimmermann pitched 13 seasons in the major leagues, establishing himself as one of the best pitchers in baseball during part of that span. But before he took the mound in Washington D.C, Zimmermann started here in Central Wisconsin at Auburndale and UWSP.

In part one of discussing Zimmermann’s career in our area, Matt Infield talks with two former college teammates Mike Thrun and Jake Frombach. They talk about the run to the college world series with Zimmermann and what it was like to watch a former D3 teammate tear through the big leagues.

