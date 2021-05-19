Advertisement

WSAW Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 56: Jordan Zimmermann’s Central Wisconsin Roots Part 1

Jordan Zimmermann pitching for Auburndale High School (Photo Credit: Aaron Linzmeier)
Jordan Zimmermann pitching for Auburndale High School (Photo Credit: Aaron Linzmeier)(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Jordan Zimmermann pitched 13 seasons in the major leagues, establishing himself as one of the best pitchers in baseball during part of that span. But before he took the mound in Washington D.C, Zimmermann started here in Central Wisconsin at Auburndale and UWSP.

In part one of discussing Zimmermann’s career in our area, Matt Infield talks with two former college teammates Mike Thrun and Jake Frombach. They talk about the run to the college world series with Zimmermann and what it was like to watch a former D3 teammate tear through the big leagues.

To listen to other Hilight Zone Podcasts, you can click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents charged with child's death
UPDATE: Mother arrested, father charged in death of 1-year-old Lincoln County boy
Mike Wolfe (from left), Frank Fritz and Danielle Colby Cushman of "American Pickers" (Source:...
“American Pickers” coming to Wisconsin
Wausau man charged with church vandalism
Man charged with vandalizing downtown Wausau church
Frontier Communications
Wisconsin, FTC sues Frontier for delivering internet that’s too slow
Wisconsin Republicans propose ending $300/week federal unemployment benefit, other programs

Latest News

UWSP baseball powers to a regular-season conference title
UWSP baseball powers to a regular season conference title
UWSP baseball keeps pace in league race, split with UWW
UWSP baseball powers to a regular season conference title
WIAA State Track & Field Meet to remain in La Crosse
Prep Highlights 5/18