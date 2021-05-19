Advertisement

Wisconsin remains a priority state for redistricting

FILE - In this April 3, 2019 file photo, former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, Jr. speaks...
FILE - In this April 3, 2019 file photo, former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, Jr. speaks during the National Action Network Convention in New York.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin remains a priority state for a Democratic group focused on redistricting that is backed by former President Barack Obama, even though Republicans can’t draw and enact whatever maps they want like they did 10 years ago.

Eric Holder, Obama’s former attorney general who runs the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, said in an interview Wednesday that he was “cautiously optimistic” that fair maps could be enacted in Wisconsin this year.

But he said those maps would likely come from the result of lawsuits, not any compromise between the Republican-led Legislature and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Wisconsin Republicans have insisted they will redraw districts fairly.

