Wisconsin judge charged with child pornography put in federal custody

Brett Blomme
Brett Blomme(Dane County Jail/WKOW)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - A Wisconsin juvenile court judge accused of possessing and distributing child pornography was taken into federal custody after making his initial appearance in court.

The lawyer for Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Brett Blomme, charged in federal court with two counts of distributing child pornography, said in court Wednesday that Blomme decided on his own not to seek release. Defense attorney Chris Van Wagner called it a “strategic, tactical” decision and said that Blomme is seeking a plea agreement.

The 40-year-old Blomme, of Cottage Grove, was first charged in Dane County Circuit Court on March 17 with seven counts of possession of child pornography.

According to the criminal complaint, the DOJ began investigating Blomme in February after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Blomme had uploaded child pornography through the Kik messaging application 27 times in October and November.

In March, the Wisconsin Supreme Court issued an order saying Blomme is temporarily prohibited from exercising the powers of a circuit judge in the State of Wisconsin. The court concluded Blomme is unable to properly perform his official duties due to the pending criminal proceedings against him, and added that the public interest required he be temporarily relieved of his duties.

