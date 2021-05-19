WIAA State Track & Field Meet to remain in La Crosse

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association announced that it has reached an agreement with the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse to hold the 2021 State Track & Field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium on June 24-26.

“For the high school track and field student-athletes in Wisconsin, this year is so very significant,” WIAA Assistant Director Kate Peterson Abiad said. “On the heels of losing the 2019-20 season in its entirety, we are proud to be able to offer them the opportunity to compete on the UWL campus with the hospitality of the La Crosse community. We are grateful to our long-time host for helping us to make this happen.”

This comes just a year after the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The meet will be altered this year from its traditional format to accommodate COVID-19 guidelines. The meet will be over a three-day period with each division taking up a full day.

Division 3 will take place on June 24. Division 2 will be held on June 25. Division 1 will wrap up the state meet on June 26. The accommodations and guidelines will permit up to 5,500 in attendance for each of the three days of competition.

“UW-La Crosse and the La Crosse community are delighted to partner with the WIAA and host the 2021 State Track Meet,” UWL Chancellor Joe Gow said. “It’s been a challenging year with COVID-19, and UWL looks forward to working with the WIAA to put on a memorable championship event for Wisconsin’s high school student-athletes.”

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.