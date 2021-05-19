UWSP baseball powers to a regular-season conference title

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point baseball is in the middle of its best season in ten years, and the power of the bats has been the driving force for the team.

The teams clubbed a WIAC-high 53 home runs.

“We want to swing the bat hard and we want to drive the ball far. Because when you hit the ball father, you get more runs,” head coach Nat Richter said.

The statistic is attributed to that change in philosophy. First-year head coach Richter knew the power was there. Immediately, players like Aaron Simmons have seen huge spikes in their offensive numbers. He’s tripled his individual home run total from 2019.

“[It’s] an approach that works for everybody. Let the two ball in, kind of catch it out front and drive it,” Simmons said.

Shortstop Tommy Duddleston says it’s a more aggressive approach, attacking pitchers early in the count.

“We don’t even talk about mechanical stuff. It’s more so approach, confidence and getting pitches to hit,” Duddleston said.

One through nine in the lineup is a constant train of batters that opposing pitchers have grown to fear.

“For a pitcher, that’s super hard because they can’t take a batter off. They have no chance at taking a batter off and saying ‘Oh, I can just relax here,’” Bradley Comer said.

It’s brought the program success that they haven’t seen in a decade, and a lot of fun in the dugout.

“One through nine, even the guys on the bench, hearing them just get riled up for everybody’s success,” said Simmons. “It’s a lot of fun. And even [Coach Richter] will smile sometimes.”

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.