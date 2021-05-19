Advertisement

Rhinelander celebrates history, community and Hodags with week-long events

Throughout the week the Hodag Heritage Days have featured art contests, scavenger hunts, Hodag decoration contests, Hodag heritage videos, and city-wide Hodag foods and beverages.
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - May 21 will be declared as ‘Hodag Day’ by Gov. Tony Evers and Rhinelander Mayor Chris Frederickson to conclude the first Hodag Heritage Days week.

Throughout the week, the Hodag Heritage Days have featured art contests, scavenger hunts, Hodag decoration contests, Hodag heritage videos, and city-wide Hodag foods and beverages. At the end of the week, the city will host a “parked parade” and a Hodag Day designation ceremony.

The week-long event looks to highlight the city’s Hodag Pride and support area businesses as they recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Many businesses decorated their storefronts for the week and put together specialty items for the week to add to the city’s new ‘All Things Hodag’ list.

Rachel Boehlen the Event and Program Coordinator for the Rhinelander Area Chamber of Commerce said the community has been asking for this event for years now, and that plans for next year’s event are already in the works.

“It’s great because it’s for locals and it’s for visitors and it lets us celebrate who we are, and the Hodag which we are very prideful of,” Boehlen said.

For a full list of events from the week visit the Rhinelander Area Chamber of Commerce website.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents charged with child's death
UPDATE: Mother arrested, father charged in death of 1-year-old Lincoln County boy
Mike Wolfe (from left), Frank Fritz and Danielle Colby Cushman of "American Pickers" (Source:...
“American Pickers” coming to Wisconsin
Wausau man charged with church vandalism
Man charged with vandalizing downtown Wausau church
Frontier Communications
Wisconsin, FTC sues Frontier for delivering internet that’s too slow
Wisconsin Republicans propose ending $300/week federal unemployment benefit, other programs

Latest News

Sen. Tammy Baldwin infrastructure interview
Sen. Tammy Baldwin touts Biden’s “American Jobs Plan”
Chickens on Property Discussion 5/19/2021
Chickens on Property Discussion 5/19/2021
Plover residents packed in to the municipal center to talk about chicken ownership.
Plover holds listening session to own chickens on residential property
Scentrail Bark Community Park 5/19/2021
Scentrail Bark Community Park 5/19/2021
The 'Wisconsin Rapids Rafters' are teaming up with a group in Port Edwards to help raise money...
Wisconsin Rapids Rafters help raise money for new dog park