Rhinelander celebrates history, community and Hodags with week-long events

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - May 21 will be declared as ‘Hodag Day’ by Gov. Tony Evers and Rhinelander Mayor Chris Frederickson to conclude the first Hodag Heritage Days week.

Throughout the week, the Hodag Heritage Days have featured art contests, scavenger hunts, Hodag decoration contests, Hodag heritage videos, and city-wide Hodag foods and beverages. At the end of the week, the city will host a “parked parade” and a Hodag Day designation ceremony.

The week-long event looks to highlight the city’s Hodag Pride and support area businesses as they recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Many businesses decorated their storefronts for the week and put together specialty items for the week to add to the city’s new ‘All Things Hodag’ list.

Rachel Boehlen the Event and Program Coordinator for the Rhinelander Area Chamber of Commerce said the community has been asking for this event for years now, and that plans for next year’s event are already in the works.

“It’s great because it’s for locals and it’s for visitors and it lets us celebrate who we are, and the Hodag which we are very prideful of,” Boehlen said.

For a full list of events from the week visit the Rhinelander Area Chamber of Commerce website.

