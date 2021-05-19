Advertisement

Republicans move to reinstate job search requirement for unemployment benefits

(Storyblocks)
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican lawmakers have reinstated a requirement that unemployed people look for work to qualify for benefits.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers suspended the requirement in March 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic was taking hold in the state, forcing businesses to close. Lawmakers have extended the suspension for months by passing emergency rules.

The Legislature’s Republican-controlled rules committee voted Wednesday to reinstate the requirement beginning next week.

The requirement was slated to automatically be reinstated in July, but Republicans want to move faster to alleviate a shortage of workers as the pandemic wanes and businesses reopen. Republicans unveiled a bill on Tuesday that would end a $300 weekly federal unemployment supplement.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents charged with child's death
UPDATE: Mother arrested, father charged in death of 1-year-old Lincoln County boy
Mike Wolfe (from left), Frank Fritz and Danielle Colby Cushman of "American Pickers" (Source:...
“American Pickers” coming to Wisconsin
Wausau man charged with church vandalism
Man charged with vandalizing downtown Wausau church
Frontier Communications
Wisconsin, FTC sues Frontier for delivering internet that’s too slow
Wisconsin Republicans propose ending $300/week federal unemployment benefit, other programs

Latest News

Sen. Tammy Baldwin infrastructure interview
Sen. Tammy Baldwin touts Biden’s “American Jobs Plan”
FILE - In this April 3, 2019 file photo, former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, Jr. speaks...
Wisconsin remains a priority state for redistricting
FILE - In this Monday, May 17, 2021, file photo, a group of migrants, mainly from Honduras and...
Attorney: US makes concessions to ease asylum restrictions
Wisconsin justices reject fast-tracking redistricting lawsuits