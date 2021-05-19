New data shows Aspirus treating mostly unvaccinated, younger COVID-19 patients

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - New data is painting a picture of the COVID-19 patients Aspirus is seeing system-wide. Officials at the health system tell Newschannel 7′s vaccine team they’re seeing a major decrease in the number of COVID patients, and the age of patients with severe COVID-19 is shifting.

Aspirus’ medical director of hospital medicine, Dr. Steve Phillipson, says they’re mostly taking care of younger, unvaccinated patients. He says they’re not seeing vaccinated patients who get very sick.

“It will change it from a life-ending illness to a minor inconvenience,” Dr. Phillipson said in reference to the COVID-19 vaccine’s effect on how sick people get.

That’s the power of the COVID-19 vaccine in Dr. Steve Phillipson’s eyes.

Data provided by Aspirus shows that of the patients the hospital system saw in April, over 94% were unvaccinated. 5.2% were fully vaccinated. Dr. Phillipson says this figure is expected based on the efficacy of the vaccines in clinical trials.

In March, the vaccine was not available to the general public for the whole month. That month, 8.6% of people who showed up at the hospital with COVID were vaccinated. In February, 3.2% of at the hospital with COVID were fully vaccinated.

“We’re seeing more people out of the community, younger ages, 40s, 50s, typically people who are not immunized. The people that are landing in the hospital tend to be younger people who are not immunized and may have some other health problem,” Dr. Phillipson explained.

He says a big difference between vaccinated and unvaccinated patients is that the fraction who are vaccinated tend not to need extensive care.

“They tend to not get as sick, and they tend to recover quicker. So those people are being seen in the emergency department, they are not necessarily sick enough to make it into the hospital,” he said.

The vaccine has made a huge difference in the number of older patients. Statewide, 77.9% of people 65 and over are fully vaccinated, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. He says this is reflected in the changing patient demographic. In April, the average age of COVID patients in Aspirus’ hospital system was 50, down from 65 in October 2020.

“I think the biggest change is that we’re not seeing the nursing home population come through. We’re not seeing people of advanced age come through,” he said, explaining that’s led to a drop in the number of deaths.

“More likely to recover, but still some pretty sick people,” he said.

The overall number of COVID patients has also greatly decreased since the fall and winter. Last November, Aspirus emergency departments saw 711 COVID patients. In April, they saw 136 COVID patients.

“Thankfully, the numbers have declined abruptly,” Dr. Phillipson said.

Newschannel 7 reached out to Marshfield Clinic to ask whether it tracks patients’ vaccination status and demographics. The health system did not have patient data readily available.

