Man charged with vandalizing downtown Wausau church

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Bond has been set at $5,000 cash for a 38-year-old man accused of causing extensive damage to a downtown Wausau church. Adam Dupleasis is charged with 13 counts including damaging religious property.

Police responded to First Universalist Unitarian Church around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night after the alarm was triggered. Investigators said someone threw a brick through the glass door to get inside. Once inside, the suspect sprayed three fire extinguishers leaving the residue in several locations.

The church’s thermostat, hand sanitizer, and organ were also damaged. Church staff canceled Sunday services. And services have been moved to a mother church for at least the next two weekends.

Authorities were able to obtain surveillance footage that showed the suspect. Police said Dupleasis was still wearing the same clothing when he was arrested around 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

During his arrest, he did not comply was the officer’s commands and was tased as result. He also said he would kill one of the officers.

He’s expected to learn if his case will head to trial on May 26.

