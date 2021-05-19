Judge to reinstate ousted Milwaukee police chief in 45 days

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A judge says he will reinstate ousted Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales to his post in 45 days unless Morales’ attorneys and the city reach a settlement.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Milwaukee County Judge Christopher Foley issued the ruling Wednesday.

The city’s police commission demoted Morales to captain in August following turmoil over racial justice protests and complaints of distrust within the police department. Morales chose to retire and sued for damages. Foley reversed the commission’s decision in December. Morales’ attorneys have accused the city of failing to abide by the ruling or propose a financial settlement.

