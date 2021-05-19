Advertisement

Judge to reinstate ousted Milwaukee police chief in 45 days

Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales (Souce: Fox6)
Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales (Souce: Fox6)(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A judge says he will reinstate ousted Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales to his post in 45 days unless Morales’ attorneys and the city reach a settlement.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Milwaukee County Judge Christopher Foley issued the ruling Wednesday.

The city’s police commission demoted Morales to captain in August following turmoil over racial justice protests and complaints of distrust within the police department. Morales chose to retire and sued for damages. Foley reversed the commission’s decision in December. Morales’ attorneys have accused the city of failing to abide by the ruling or propose a financial settlement.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents charged with child's death
UPDATE: Mother arrested, father charged in death of 1-year-old Lincoln County boy
Mike Wolfe (from left), Frank Fritz and Danielle Colby Cushman of "American Pickers" (Source:...
“American Pickers” coming to Wisconsin
Wausau man charged with church vandalism
Man charged with vandalizing downtown Wausau church
Frontier Communications
Wisconsin, FTC sues Frontier for delivering internet that’s too slow
Wisconsin Republicans propose ending $300/week federal unemployment benefit, other programs

Latest News

Sen. Tammy Baldwin infrastructure interview
Sen. Tammy Baldwin touts Biden’s “American Jobs Plan”
Chickens on Property Discussion 5/19/2021
Chickens on Property Discussion 5/19/2021
Plover residents packed in to the municipal center to talk about chicken ownership.
Plover holds listening session to own chickens on residential property
Scentrail Bark Community Park 5/19/2021
Scentrail Bark Community Park 5/19/2021
The 'Wisconsin Rapids Rafters' are teaming up with a group in Port Edwards to help raise money...
Wisconsin Rapids Rafters help raise money for new dog park