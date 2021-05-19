First Alert Wednesday Forecast - Occasional showers with a handful of storms on the way

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

More chances for much-needed wet weather will continue for the majority of the week, with limited amounts of sunshine for Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will continue to remain quite warm for this time of year, with mostly 70s Wednesday and Thursday and then the summer-like and humid 80s returning for Friday and last throughout the weekend.

Northwoods with very dry conditions throughout the middle of May (WSAW)

Due to the sporadic nature of thunderstorms, there will be a wide variety of rainfall amounts expected across central Wisconsin throughout early next week, with a general range from 0.75″- 1.50″ + within some of the heavier thunderstorms. Heat index values will jump from the 70s to the middle to upper 80s for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, so please be prepared and drink plenty of fluids as the warm up continues.

Staying warm and humid (WSAW)

While there will be several shower and thunderstorm chances for the next several days, at this time, there doesn’t look to be any one day that will end up as a complete washout. However, there will be showers and storms at times, that could produce some small hail, gusty winds, and brief downpours, especially Thursday throughout the weekend.

