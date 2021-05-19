Federal charge filed in cattle fraud scheme tied to Diemel murders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WBAY) - A Missouri man charged in the killings of two Shawano County brothers has been indicted on federal charges in a cattle fraud case tied to the murders.

On May 18, a federal grand jury in the Western District of Missouri returned an indictment against Garland Nelson, 27.

The indictment alleges Nelson murdered the Diemel brothers to cover up a $215,000 cattle fraud scheme.

Nelson is charged with one count of mail fraud in the Western District of Missouri. The indictment states Nelson shot and killed Nick and Justin Diemel as they attempted to collect the debt from Nelson.

The federal prosecutor says Nelson, an employee of J4S Farm Enterprises out of Braymer, Mo., agreed to care for livestock from Diemel’s Livestock. Nick and Justin Diemel were principals in the business that traded and invested in cattle and livestock. Nelson agreed to feed and pasture the cattle and sell them on the sprawling farm owned by his mother. Nelson agreed to send the proceeds to Diemel’s Livestock.

Between November 2018 and April 2019, the Diemels delivered loads of cattle to Nelson. Nelson then sold, traded and/or killed the cattle without sending payment to the Diemel brothers, according to the federal indictment.

Prosecutors claim Nelson “continued to fraudulently bill the Diemels for feed and yardage for cattle that had been sold, traded, or had died.”

“Nelson, the indictment says, did not properly care for cattle due to incompetence, neglect, or maltreatment. Cattle entrusted to Nelson had high death rates dues to underfeeding, neglect, and/or maltreatment. Nelson fed cattle inadequately and poorly,” reads a statement from the prosecutor’s office. “For example, he dropped hay bales in a pasture for calves but did not remove the plastic covering so that calves ate the plastic and died. In another example, in December 2018, Nelson was entrusted with feeding and caring for 131 calves he co-owned with a Kansas farmer. On May 23, 2019, Nelson dropped off 35 calves at the co-owner’s farm in Kansas, apparently all that survived of the 131. Of the surviving 35 calves, many were emaciated and had ringworm. Some calves had their ears torn as though identifying ear tags had been removed.”

Nicholas Diemel continued to press Nelson for payment and sent no more cattle to them. The indictment states Nelson sent the Diemels a $215,936 bad check. His account had a balance of 21 cents at the time. Prosecutors say the check had been intentionally torn so it could not be cashed.

On July 21, 2019, the Diemels traveled to Nelson’s farm to collect on the debt. They were never seen again.

“Based on the investigation, it is believed Nick and Justin Diemel never left the property after they arrived and were intentionally killed. It is believed Garland Joseph Nelson acted alone or in concert with others in committing the act of murder against both Nick and Justin Diemel,” reads an affidavit filed against Nelson.

The affidavit says at 11:45 a.m. that day, Nelson drove the Diemel brothers’ rental vehicle from his Braymer farm to a park-and-ride in Holt, Missouri. Nelson stated that he left the keys in the ignition and removed the Diemel brothers’ cell phones and tossed them along the roadway. He arranged for someone to pick him up and take him back to the farm.

The affidavit states remains were found in a 55-gallon barrel in a pole barn on the Nelson farm. The affidavit states Nelson admitted to burning the remains, crushing the burn barrels, and cleaning up blood in a barn.

A blood stain on Nelson’s clothing was a DNA match for Nick Diemel, according to the affidavit.

Remains were also found on a trailer on a ranch in Nebraska. A rancher had recently purchased the trailer from Missouri.

A neighbor described hearing the sound of multiple gunshots coming from the direction of the Nelson farm at about 11:15-to-11:30 on the morning of July 21. That’s the time Nelson admitted that the Diemels were on the property prior to Nelson driving their rental vehicle to Holt.

A fired 30-30 caliber cartridge was found in Nelson’s clothing, and 30-30 caliber ammunition was found in Nelson’s vehicle. Nelson was in possession of a 30-30 caliber rifle.

Nelson is awaiting a state trial on 1st degree murder charges in Johnson County, Mo. A jury trial is scheduled to commence on Jun 6, 2022. Prosecutors are said to be seeking the death penalty.

The Diemel family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Nelson. A judge approved a $2 million settlement for the Diemel family.

As Action 2 News reported in 2019, a Kansas farmer went through a similar situation with Nelson.

David Foster of Cash Cow Enterprises said Nelson raised cattle for him, and the business deal soured. The cattle were returned to Foster in poor condition.

Foster says he spoke with Nick Diemel several times and shared frustrations about business dealings with Nelson.

“I had talked to Nick multiple times prior to him going missing,” says Foster. “The last time I talked to Nick was July 5th, and then the previous time I had talked to him before that, I remember him saying that he had told Joey to sell the cattle to send him a check.”

Foster continues, “Then this last time I said, ‘Well did you ever get a check or did you get paid?’ And he said, ‘Oh, they sent me a check but it wasn’t any good.’ Something like that. And he was going to go down and basically beat his ass or whatever, but still, a normal response to somebody who owes him over a quarter million dollars.”

