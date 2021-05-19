Facility to aid women in recovery opens in Antigo

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Hope House Antigo, an eight-bed, sober-living home is now open in Antigo. An open house will be held for the public on Monday.

Hope House is open for Langlade County referrals from the community including health care, social services, law enforcement and justice partners, employers, treatment centers and from North Central Health Care Behavioral Health and Crisis programs. Individuals may also self-refer to become a member of Hope House Antigo.

It’s operated by North Central Health Care staff and a live-in mentor. Participants are required to be in treatment or therapy.

Hope House Antigo was developed to help Langlade County residents with their recovery in a safe, supportive environment. NCHC also operates Hope House Wausau. Hope House Antigo and Wausau are two of only 34 sober living homes registered in the Department of Health Services Recovery Residence Registry providing sober living opportunities in the State of Wisconsin.

The Grand Opening event for Hope House Antigo is May 24 from 3-6 p.m. at 915 First Avenue in Antigo. The event is open to the public and tours and information will be provided. Masks are required.

