COVID-19 shot can be administered with routine vaccinations, health officials say

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If people have recently received a vaccine to prevent a disease, health officials now say there is no reason for them to wait to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced last week that they were nixing the 14-day waiting period between getting a COVID-19 vaccine and other shots.

Dr. Jim Conway, pediatric infectious disease specialist and medical director for immunization programs at UW Health, echoed this advice Wednesday and said there was no reason to wait to get any vaccination, ranging from shingles to the flu.

“Eliminating this waiting period will make the vaccination process much more convenient for many patients, whether they need their COVID-19 vaccine or others,” said Dr. Conway. “In the long run, we expect to administer COVID-19 vaccine to people during routine clinic visits along with other important vaccinations, which could be a significant step forward in our effort to vaccinate as many people as possible against COVID-19.”

Dr. Conway explained that removing the waiting period makes it easier for everyone who may have missed routine vaccinations over the pandemic to start catching up on them as soon as they can.

There have been almost 300 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine delivered across the U.S., UW Health adds, and “sufficient data” exists to allow vaccines to be administered together, according to the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

Those who want to get their first or second Pfizer vaccine at UW Health can schedule an appointment online, call 608-720-5055, or through MyChart.

