4 people struck by vehicle on Racine sidewalk

By Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
RACINE, Wis. (AP) - Police say a driver swerved onto a sidewalk in Racine and hit four people, including two young children. The incident happened about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The four injured include a 1-year-old, a 2-year-old and two adults.

The youngest child was transported to Froedtert Hospital in metro Milwaukee. Authorities say the 48-year-old driver was arrested on alcohol-related charges. The investigation is ongoing.

