UWSP’s Maddie Candre named WIAC Softball Player of the Year

By Reece Van Haaften
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 2:11 PM CDT
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - UW-Stevens Point junior Maddie Candre was named the WIAC Softball Player of the Year. Candre becomes the second Pointer in a row to win the award with Lauren Luedtke grabbing it in 2019.

Candre’s coach Ryan Konitzer broke the news to her.

“He initially said ‘I just want to be the first person to congratulate you on player of the year.’ and then just kind of talked about the individual season,” said Candre. “He made it sound like he was confident in me the whole time. I’m one of those players where I’m looking at the conference, and I’m friends with people from different schools. These people are so good. All studs. When he told me, I was like ‘Oh my God!’ It was crazy.”

When Candre told her parents, it was a moment she won’t forget.

“I called my mom first, and when I told her, I was kind of laughing,” said Candre. “She initially was like ‘Why are you laughing? Is this a joke?’ and I was like ‘No. It’s not.’ She was just saying how proud of me she was. All of my hard work from when I was 5 till now. Of course, when I called dad, he was crying right away.”

Candre put up insane numbers batting .509 in conference play, which was the best in the league. She also led the league in hits (27), total bases (43) and on-base percentage (.559).

Sammy Buerger, Becca Geiyer and Makenna Tkach join Candre as First-Team All-WIAC selections. Sara Traxel was tabbed honorable mention. Jayden Prondzinski picked up WIAC All-Sportsmanship honors.

