Advertisement

Restaurant Revitalization Fund now accepting applications

(WAFB)
By Molly Gardner
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Restaurants in Wisconsin can now apply for funding equal to what was lost in the pandemic.

The Federal Small Business Administration’s Restaurant Revitalization Fund allows recipients to receive $1,000 up to $10 million per business.

Eligible entities include restaurants, food stands, caterers, bars, snack and nonalcoholic beverage bars, bakeries, breweries, wineries and more.

The funding does not have to be paid back as long as it is used for eligible purposes by March 11, 2023.

Applications will remain open until funding runs out.

for more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents charged with child's death
UPDATE: Mother arrested, father charged in death of 1-year-old Lincoln County boy
Mike Wolfe (from left), Frank Fritz and Danielle Colby Cushman of "American Pickers" (Source:...
“American Pickers” coming to Wisconsin
Wausau man charged with church vandalism
Man charged with vandalizing downtown Wausau church
Frontier Communications
Wisconsin, FTC sues Frontier for delivering internet that’s too slow
Wisconsin Republicans propose ending $300/week federal unemployment benefit, other programs

Latest News

Sen. Tammy Baldwin infrastructure interview
Sen. Tammy Baldwin touts Biden’s “American Jobs Plan”
Chickens on Property Discussion 5/19/2021
Chickens on Property Discussion 5/19/2021
Plover residents packed in to the municipal center to talk about chicken ownership.
Plover holds listening session to own chickens on residential property
Scentrail Bark Community Park 5/19/2021
Scentrail Bark Community Park 5/19/2021
The 'Wisconsin Rapids Rafters' are teaming up with a group in Port Edwards to help raise money...
Wisconsin Rapids Rafters help raise money for new dog park