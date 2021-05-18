Restaurant Revitalization Fund now accepting applications

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Restaurants in Wisconsin can now apply for funding equal to what was lost in the pandemic.

The Federal Small Business Administration’s Restaurant Revitalization Fund allows recipients to receive $1,000 up to $10 million per business.

Eligible entities include restaurants, food stands, caterers, bars, snack and nonalcoholic beverage bars, bakeries, breweries, wineries and more.

The funding does not have to be paid back as long as it is used for eligible purposes by March 11, 2023.

Applications will remain open until funding runs out.



