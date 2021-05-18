Mayor to make it known Wausau is ‘Community for All’

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg has signed a proclamation enforcing a message that Wausau is a welcoming city for minority populations. The ‘Community for All’ proclamation states in part, Wausau accepts and celebrates diversity while condemning hate-based activity and treatment.

A press conference about the proclamation was held Tuesday afternoon. Mayor Katie Rosenberg was joined by minority members of the county board who spoke in favor of the proclamation.

“Do what you can to make sure this community is a truly inclusive community to be in,” Marathon County Board supervisor Yee Leng Xiong said.

“Show who we are, because who we are is truly a ‘Community for All’,” Marathon County Board supervisor William Harris said.

The proclamation is in direct response to a New York Times article published Tuesday morning that depicts Marathon County as a closed-minded and unwelcoming place. The article was written following a 6-to-2 vote from the Marathon County executive committee that rejected a similar proclamation for the county as a whole.

“So sad and so heartbreaking that this is how the nation is going to see our community,” Marathon County Board supervisor Ka Lo said.

“We are a ‘Community for All’ despite what we read for those comments in that article,” Mayor Katie Rosenberg said.

