First Alert Weather : Occasional showers and thunderstorms Wednesday

A small chance for some much needed rainfall returns to central Wisconsin by Tuesday afternoon, with better chances for showers and storms arriving late tonight into early Wednesday as higher humidity pushes back into the Badger State. Dew points will slowly climb through the 50s by Tuesday, with the muggier humidity pushing in for Wednesday and lasting well into the weekend.

Temperatures will continue to remain quite warm for this time of year, with mostly 70s for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and then the summer like and humid 80s returning for Friday and last throughout the weekend. Due to the sporadic nature of thunderstorms, there will be a wide variety of rainfall amounts expected across central Wisconsin throughout early next week, with a general range from 0.75″- 1.50″ + within some of the heavier thunderstorms. Heat index values will jump from the 70s to the middle to upper 80s for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, so please be prepared and drink plenty of fluids as the warm up continues.

While there will be several shower and thunderstorm chances for the next several days, at this time, there doesn’t look to be any one day that will end up as a complete washout. However, there will be showers and storms at times, that could produce some small hail, gusty winds, and brief downpours, especially Thursday throughout the weekend.

The long term outlook is still showing warmer than normal conditions for the end of the month and beginning of June.

