Evers offers $100M to improve broadband internet access

By Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: May. 18, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers says the state will be using $100 million in federal coronavirus stimulus funding to award grants for expanding broadband internet access in Wisconsin.

The federal funding is in addition to nearly $200 million in broadband expansion proposals Evers made in his state budget, which is pending before the Republican-controlled Legislature.

Evers said Tuesday that the Wisconsin Public Service Commission will award the $100 million in federal funding based on a model similar to an existing broadband expansion grant program.

Applications will be made available June 1, along with more details about the grants, with a deadline of July 27.

