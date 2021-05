STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Former UWSP standout swimmer Jack Englehardt has qualified for the Olympic Trials in June.

Noah Manderfeld talks with him about what it felt like, plus they walk through his UWSP years, the successes and the lows that brought him to this point.

