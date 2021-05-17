Advertisement

Bucks will face Heat in first round of playoffs

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo drives past Miami Heat's Trevor Ariza during the first...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo drives past Miami Heat's Trevor Ariza during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Matt Infield
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) -The Bucks will get a rematch with the team that knocked them out of last year’s postseason, the Miami Heat, in the first round of the playoffs. Milwaukee was locked into the #3 seed in the Eastern Conference when the #2 seed Brooklyn Nets defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday afternoon.

The Bucks were the #1 seed in last season’s playoffs before being handily dispatched by the #5 seed Heat in five games in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Giannis Antetokounmpo was hurt late in game 4 and didn’t play in game 5, but Milwaukee was outmatched before the injury.

Milwaukee has won two of three regular season matchups with Miami this year, the latest coming on Saturday night, although Jimmy Butler did not play for the Heat.

The playoffs will begin on Saturday, May 22.

