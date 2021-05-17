Blood centers still experiencing donation shortages

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Blood centers in Central Wisconsin are calling on people in the region to make a donation. Director of the Blood Center of Northcentral Wisconsin, Emily Jolin, says the nationwide blood shortage is having an effect in northcentral Wisconsin. Jolin says the summer is already a difficult time to get donations, but with the pandemic, they’ve had even less luck.

To help get people back in the donation chair, the FDA has made exceptions to donation requirements for people who get tattoos, travel, or have COVID-19.

“If you had a tattoo and it was in a licensed facility it just needs to be healed. Even if it wasn’t a licensed facility it just needs to be three months. Even traveling to a malarial country it’s just a three-month wait. So give us a call if you have any questions,” Jolin said.

If you had COVID-19, you now have to wait two weeks before you tested positive, and you must be symptom-free. The center also asks people to wait two days after their last COVID-19 vaccination shot to make sure they don’t have any side effects.

The Blood Center of Northcentral Wisconsin is holding drives over the next few months. Those times are listed here:

Saturday 5/22 at The Blood Center of Northcentral Wisconsin 8am - noon

Monday 5/24 at East Junior High in WI Rapids from 2pm-7pm

Thur 5/27 at Riverview Hospital (Hospital Employees Only) from 10am-2pm

Tues 6/1 at Mountain of the Lord Church in Rib Mt from 3pm-6:30pm

Wed 6/2 at Medford Fire Hall in Medford from 1:30pm-5:30pm

Mon 6/7 at Langlade County Fairgrounds from 11:30am-5pm

For more information or if you have any questions about donating click here.

