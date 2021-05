MANHATTAN, Kan. (WSAW) -Wausau West alum and Texas runner Brooke Jaworski won the Big 12 hurdles title with a time of 58.25 seconds at the conference meet at Kansas State University.

Brooke Jaworski. Big 12 Champion. 🤘🏆



At her first Big 12 Outdoor meet, the Wisconsin native wins the hurdles title in 58.25 to add 10 more points to Texas' tally. pic.twitter.com/dvPooE5ULU — Texas T&F/XC (@TexasTFXC) May 16, 2021

Jaworski, a sophomore with the Longhorns, holds three Wisconsin state records in track and field.

