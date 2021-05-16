Advertisement

Police: Mom detained after 2 children found dead in Arizona

By Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Police say two children have been found dead in a suburban Phoenix apartment after a woman flagged down a police officer and told them she was hearing voices telling her to kill her children.

Tempe Police spokesman Sgt. Steven Carbajal says officers went to the woman’s apartment Saturday and found a 9-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy dead with “obvious signs of physical trauma.”

Carbajal says the woman, 40-year-old Yui Inoue, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

No other identities have been released.

Police say they had been called to the same apartment earlier Saturday because of a domestic dispute involving a husband and wife.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

