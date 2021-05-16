Advertisement

New disc golf course opens at Liberty Park in Rib Mountain

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - A new disc golf course is now open at Liberty Park in Rib Mountain.

The town hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sunday for the nine-hole course. The village says the project has been in development for about two years now, with multiple parks being considered. Ultimately, they felt Liberty Park was the best place for the course.

“It will also add as a destination to Rib Mountain. People that come up to the area to mountain bike, nine-mile, the state park, they can also now stop by to play disc golf at one of the local parks,” town supervisor Brad Conklin said.

Around 25 people showed up to the ribbon-cutting, ranging from younger families to disc golf enthusiasts.

“I’m excited to see people get out here and continue to see the game grow. Like I said, I’ve been going for ten years but it’s, it’s one of those courses, anybody can pick up and play. And I think it just adds to the fun.” local disc golf enthusiast Tyler Sherfinski said.

The course is open for use during park hours and is designed for more casual players to be able to play with little experience.

