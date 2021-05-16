Mid-State Technical College hosts in-person graduation.

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Almost 200 Mid-State Technical College graduates were recognized with an in-person commencement ceremony Sunday.

President Shelly Mondeik said the ceremony took eight months of planning to ensure everyone’s safety.

“I don’t think we’re over COVID yet,” Mondeik said. “And we needed to make sure that we did our part and doing what we can to keep people safe. We really have a harm-reduction protocol here and we maintained that. I’m so proud of everybody, but we really did plan this day with that in mind.”

Students said despite the difficult year, having the ceremony in person made their achievements feel more special.

“It means everything to me,” graduate Adrian Rodriguez said. “It’s been a trying year for the most part. And I feel like this celebration is a great way to boost not only myself, but all the peers around me to feel special about this event.”

The ceremony concluded with the college revealing the return of its cougar mascot. The mascot was named “Grit” in honor of the grit and determination students displayed throughout the pandemic.

“The grit that I talked about in my speech is what all of our students had,” Mondeik said. “Even if you’re not a student at Mid-State, you had to show grit this last year. We really wanted to make sure we could celebrate our students, and we needed to do something.”

