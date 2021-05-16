Former UWSP swimmer is having fun in the pool again, qualifies for Olympic trials

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Qualifying for the Olympic Trials is an unachievable goal for many athletes in any sport. For former UW-Stevens Point swimmer Jack Englehardt, that dream came true.

Two weeks ago, Englehardt swam 50-meters in 23 seconds, putting him in the cut to swim for a chance at the Olympics.

“Everyone was like ‘oh my god,’ he got it,’ Englehardt said of the moment.

The goal of qualifying for the Olympic Trials was only instilled in him just this spring. Entering the competition, he knew he had a shot.

“I kind of had to tell myself that I really had nothing to lose. I’m really kind of in the sport now for fun,” Englehardt said.

The journey to this moment starts at UWSP. Englehardt was not very big his first year.

“I was a 120-pound freshman and I was having a blast.”

But following that year, Englehardt took an entire year off, with much of that time out of the water. He was burnt out from swimming until he saw his friends swim again at the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championships.

“And they had all gotten so much faster. I was like, ‘oh man—I guess I got to start really working hard now if I’m going to keep up with everyone,’” Englehardt said.

From that moment on, he saw constant improvement across the board. He would rise to finish runner-up at nationals senior year, the peak of his career to that point. The fun he was having in the pool was motivating him.

He graduated holding multiple team and pool records. He went to swimming on his own, which changed the feel of competing for him. A year after he graduated, Englehardt stepped away again for a similar reason.

“Whether it’s a mental block or a physical block, if you’re not having fun, it’s just not going to work.”

He thought that was it for his career.

“I was ready to kind of hang up the speedo.”

August of 2020 rolled around and he dipped his toes in the water again. He was bored and wanted another activity to do.

The rest is history. For Englehardt, swimming is fun again and that’s just the way he likes it.

“I’m having so much fun right now, I don’t know why I’d want to stop,” Englehardt said.

The Olympic Trials will be in Omaha from June 13-June 20.

