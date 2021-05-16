First Alert Weather: Turning warmer & more humid this week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It is the middle of May and the weather in North Central Wisconsin is going to return to more typical spring weather conditions to round out the month. Clouds along with some intervals of sunshine today. There is a slight chance of a pop-up shower in spots this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Partly cloudy to clear tonight. Patchy fog is possible toward morning. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. A fair amount of sunshine on Monday and pleasant. Highs in the mid 70s. Sunshine mixing with clouds on Tuesday and a bit breezy. Afternoon readings topping out in the mid 70s. Showers are possible Tuesday night. Wednesday features more clouds than breaks of sun with showers and a chance of storms. Highs in the low 70s.

The rest of the week will be a bit more humid with risks of showers and storms just about every day. Not all locations will be getting doused with downpours, but it will be a good idea to have the umbrella handy. Partly to mostly cloudy Thursday with a chance of showers or a storm. High in the upper 70s. Clouds Friday with times of showers and a risk of storms. Highs in the upper 70s. Next weekend is warm and humid with a variably cloudy sky with some showers and storms. High in the low 80s.

