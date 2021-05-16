Advertisement

2-year-old boy accidentally shoots himself

By Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) - A 2-year-old boy remains in critical condition at a Milwaukee hospital after obtaining a firearm and unintentionally shooting himself.

Police say the incident happened just before midnight on Friday, May 14.

A 28-year-old woman from Milwaukee was arrested in connection to the shooting.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

No further details have been released.

