1 dead in forklift accident in Village of Auburndale

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is dead after a forklift accident in the Village of Auburndale Friday evening, according to police.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to the accident at Liberty Tire Recycling on George Avenue and found the victim pinned under the forklift. Based on surveillance footage reviewed by deputies, police determined the death was the result of an accident.

The victim was pronounced dead when deputies arrived. The name of the victim is not being released by police at this time.

