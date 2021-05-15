Police investigate Wausau shooting

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Police are investigating a shooting in Wausau Saturday morning.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, the incident happened just before 9:00 a.m. Saturday. Police say a suspect is in custody. They are not releasing any other information at this time, including the status of the victim. A Newschannel 7 reporter at the scene says the incident occurred near the Tobacco Outlet on Thomas St.

More details are expected this afternoon.

Wausau PD responded to a report of a shooting on Wausau’s west side this morning a little before 9am. We are... Posted by Wausau Police Department on Saturday, May 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.