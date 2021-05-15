Police investigate Wausau shooting
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Police are investigating a shooting in Wausau Saturday morning.
According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, the incident happened just before 9:00 a.m. Saturday. Police say a suspect is in custody. They are not releasing any other information at this time, including the status of the victim. A Newschannel 7 reporter at the scene says the incident occurred near the Tobacco Outlet on Thomas St.
More details are expected this afternoon.
