Packers begin 2021 Rookie Minicamp

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers began their 2021 rookie minicamp on Friday at Clark Hinkle Field.

A total of 28 players took part in a one-hour practice, nine of which were draft picks.

The Packers minicamp did not happen last year because of Covid-19 which forced everything to go virtual in the offseason.

Head coach Matt LaFleur said he was pleased to have the rookies in person this year.

Most of the draft picks were feeling nothing short of giddy when they put the green and gold on for the first time on Friday.

“It’s a dream come true,” Packers third-round pick Amari Rodger said. “This is what I dreamed about my entire life.”

Offensive lineman Josh Myers doubled down on that.

“For me to be able to live out that dream... like I know literally millions of others want to. It’s a humbling experience,” Myers explained. “I couldn’t be more excited about it.”

For first-round draft pick Cornerback Eric Stokes, he is just adjusting to new colors.

“I am coming from Georgia and now in Green Bay,” Stokes said. “Instead of red and black, it’s green and yellow, so it’s a whole different ‘G’. Still amazing, still history behind here I keep learning about every day.”

Meanwhile, LaFleur was also asked a lot about quarterbacks with the new signing of Blake Bortles and the tryouts of Chad Kelly and Kurt Benkert. Meanwhile, the message on Aaron Rodger’s future with the Packers remained consistent- the head coach wants the MVP to return to Lambeau Field.

“I’ve got nothing new to update and we still obviously feel the same way,” LaFleur said. “We want him back in the worst way. I know he knows that. And we will continue to work at it each and every day.”

