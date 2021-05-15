Advertisement

Northcentral Technical College hosts drive-thru commencement ceremony

Eight hundred students graduated from NTC this semester, according to President Lori Weyers. Three hundred of the graduates participated in the ceremony.
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Although the spring commencement ceremony at Northcentral Technical College looked different this year, the excitement from the graduates and faculty and staff remained the same.

“It’s a real different approach to graduation,” Weyers explained, “but we’re making it more of a family event. The graduate comes in the car with the family. They drive up; we have a person that will escort the graduate out of their car. And they get to come up and get their diploma. We’re doing elbow bumps with people.”

Faculty and staff lined up beside the stage and along the drive-thru route to cheer the students on.

“We have all the faculty, staff, executive leadership team with clappers, pompoms, and really cheering our graduates today,” Weyers said.

Students were also able to get their pictures taken, as they would at a normal commencement ceremony.

“They’re so excited and thrill to have a graduation ceremony today,” Weyers said. “They thank us every time they go across the stage.”

