Green Bay Police searching for suspect, vehicle following report of armed carjacking

Police are continuing to search for the male suspect and the vehicle, which is described as a Dodge Charger
(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are searching for a vehicle that they say was stolen during an alleged armed carjacking late Saturday morning in Green Bay.

According to Green Bay Police Lt. Brad Strouf, officers were called to the 900 block of Main Street just before 12 p.m.

When they arrived, two people who were inside the car told them a man who they knew approached them, and then allegedly displayed a handgun.

Police say no shots were fired during the incident, and no one was injured.

The suspect, who police would only describe as a middle-aged man, drove away with the car, identified as a Dodge Charger. Police were unable to give out the color and year of the vehicle, or the license plate.

Lt. Strouf says notifications have been sent to multiple law enforcement agencies in Wisconsin to help with their search for the vehicle.

Check back for more details as they become available.

