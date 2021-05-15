First Alert Weather: Ch. evening showers, warmer end to the weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It was a cloudy and cooler day on Saturday in the Wisconsin River Valley. Times of showers during the morning into the afternoon produced less than a tenth of an inch of rainfall locally. There is still a chance of showers this evening, otherwise mostly cloudy tonight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Clouds mixed with some sun on Sunday. A slight chance of an afternoon shower. (WSAW)

Clouds mixed with some sunshine on Sunday. There is a slight chance of a shower in the afternoon. Milder with highs in the upper 60s to around 70. Monday is shaping up to be a nice spring day with a fair amount of sunshine. Afternoon readings peaking in the mid 70s. Partly sunny on Tuesday with a chance of showers in the afternoon. High in the mid 70s.

Times of showers and storms from Wednesday into the start of next weekend. (WSAW)

Warmer conditions on the way for the new week. (WSAW)

The second half of the week features daily opportunities for showers and storms in the region. Sunshine will be limited by clouds but it will remain warmer than average for this time of the year. Highs from Wednesday to next Saturday will be in the low to mid 70s. Storms are expected to be below severe limits for the last half of the week, but stronger storms will produce gusty winds, hail, and downpours. Time will also tell on how much rainfall we are going to pick up locally, but ideally receiving a half-inch to an inch of rain would be helpful to alleviate the fire danger in North Central Wisconsin.

