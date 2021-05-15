Assumption names Josh Paltz as boys basketball head coach

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) -Assumption has named Josh Paltz as the new head coach of the boys basketball program.

Paltz, who was an assistant coach on the Royals’ 2021 state champion girls team, replaces Gary Weisenbeck at the helm after the team went 1-19 this past season. The Royals have not had a winning season since 2017-18 and have won just six games combined in the last three seasons.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.