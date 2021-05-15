Advertisement

Assumption names Josh Paltz as boys basketball head coach

(WEAU)
By Matt Infield
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) -Assumption has named Josh Paltz as the new head coach of the boys basketball program.

Paltz, who was an assistant coach on the Royals’ 2021 state champion girls team, replaces Gary Weisenbeck at the helm after the team went 1-19 this past season. The Royals have not had a winning season since 2017-18 and have won just six games combined in the last three seasons.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body identified in Stevens Point investigation
The 2-year-old's mother and father suffered injuries to their leg and head, respectively. In...
Boy, 2, takes gun off nightstand, accidentally shoots parents
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
2.6 million Wisconsinites get COVID-19 vaccine; deaths above average for 3rd day
Travis Greil, 38. Booking photo courtesy: Marathon County Jail. (WSAW)
Former teacher accused of ‘upskirting’ agrees to plea deal in Federal Court

Latest News

UWSP football finalizes 2021 schedule
Prep Highlights 5/13
Prep Highlights 5/13
Prep Highlights 5/13
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dunks against Indiana Pacers' JaKarr Sampson (14)...
Antetokounmpo, Bucks roll past short-handed Pacers, 142-133