Wisconsin Republicans join federal lawsuit over tax cuts

(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican legislative leaders have decided to join a multi-state lawsuit seeking a ruling that federal coronavirus relief money can cover tax cuts.

A group of attorneys general led by Republican Patrick Morrissey in West Virginia filed the lawsuit in March. Republicans who control the Wisconsin Assembly passed a resolution in April directing Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul to join the lawsuit but Kaul refused.

The Republican-led committee that organizes Senate and Assembly operations voted by paper ballot Thursday to join the lawsuit and divide the legal costs between the two houses.

