Wausau students using outreach projects to boost college application

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Colleges want high school students to stand out on their applications. So college advisory programs like Class 101 in Wausau are encouraging students to boost their resumes by doing personal outreach projects.

“Creating something that they didn’t think they could create but finding something really rewarding in the process,” Class 101 owner and college Adviser Pamela Knezic said.

Elizabeth Burger and Sam Kray are juniors at Wausau West High School. Elizabeth’s project has to do with wildlife conservation and she’ll be holding a fun run at Doepke Park on May 22.

“Right now we’re working on a 5k run, it’s called save the honeybees,” Burger said.

“Making a difference in showing us as a society what we can do to save the honeybees,” Knezic said.

Sam started his own fishing company and used some of the proceeds he made to help start a new Wausau West program.

“We made 20 hats and all the proceeds I donated to the fishing team,” Kray said.

“He started a club at Wausau West. That’s going to go on forever,” Knezic said.

Sam is now using the resources they have at Wausau West and share that with the Wausau community.

“On June 5th we’re going to have a free fishing day for kids, it’ll be free, everyone is welcome,” Kray said.

Organizing a public event or fighting for conservation efforts isn’t easy. But now that both students know it’s something they can do, whatever happens after they graduate is a whole lot easier.

“Now that this event is being started I didn’t know I could be this big of an impact in the community,” Burger said.

“If you have the higher expectations of these students they will achieve it,” Knezic said.

