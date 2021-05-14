VACCINE TRACKER: Health officials encourage vaccinated parents to model mask wearing for unvaccinated children

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Thursday, the CDC announced fully vaccinated Americans do not have to wear masks in most settings. But children ages 11 and younger, who are not eligible to get vaccinated yet, make of a large portion of unvaccinated Americans.

Aspirus Clinic General Pediatrician Dr. Amy Falk says, parents should lead by example and continue to wear a masks so their unvaccinated children are motivated to do the same.

“Parents do need to continue to be very vigilant with their children,” Falk said. “I have three kids who are seven and younger and we’re going to continue masking, just to sort of model that behavior, so they continue to mask. All schools should be encouraging students to mask, especially in those elementary age groups there.”

She said mask wearing should be encouraged until the 11 and younger age group becomes eligible to get vaccinated.

Falk said COVID-19 variants are the biggest threats to unvaccinated individuals, including children.

“The variants are becoming more and more prevalent,” Falk explained. “They’re probably the majority of the cases now in the United States. India has a very scary variant there with several mutations where they’re running out of oxygen there. So, it’s definitely something that we need to be vigilant about.”

Falk encouraged every individual ages 12 and older to get the vaccine, even if they have had coronavirus before.

“Many times natural immunity against the infection is either not reliable and not as long lasting,” said Falk.

Children ages 12 and older are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Parents can visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccine provider near them that provides the Pfizer vaccine.

